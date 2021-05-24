Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.85 Million

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $688.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,580. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

