Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.85 Million

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $688.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $555.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock valued at $24,545,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,580. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.