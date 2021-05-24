Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. B. Riley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 797,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,684. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

