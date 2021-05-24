Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $269.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $281.11 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.