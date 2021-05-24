Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $295,934,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. 3,223,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

