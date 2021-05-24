Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 3,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,321. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

