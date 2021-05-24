Zacks: Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,505. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $250.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

