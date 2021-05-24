Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to report sales of $30.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $30.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $126.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.90 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 646,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

