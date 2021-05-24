Zacks: Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $8,908,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

