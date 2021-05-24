Zacks: Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

