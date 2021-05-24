Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Welbilt posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,865. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.