Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The First of Long Island also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

