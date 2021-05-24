Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $617.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.23 million to $624.98 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

NYSE PRI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 56,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,599. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

