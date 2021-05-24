Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.72. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 45.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,833 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

