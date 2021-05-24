Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ICAD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,279. The firm has a market cap of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.