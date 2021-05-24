Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

HTBX stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

