Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Posted by on May 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

HTBX stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.