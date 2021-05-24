Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce $183.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $190.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $756.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.28 million to $762.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $817.72 million, with estimates ranging from $781.80 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,817. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

