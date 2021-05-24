Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report sales of $22.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.78 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $96.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.