Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post sales of $40.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.07 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 182,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,138. The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $470,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,119. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.