Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 5,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

