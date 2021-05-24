Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of -$200,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

XAIR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 285,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,193. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

