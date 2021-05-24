Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 million and the highest is $2.08 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 460.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $10.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

