Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of YNGA traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,665 ($21.75). 58,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,228. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a market cap of £973.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,445.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,302.57.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

