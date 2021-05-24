Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,550

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of YNGA traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,665 ($21.75). 58,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,228. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a market cap of £973.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,445.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,302.57.
