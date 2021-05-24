Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
YNGA traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,655 ($21.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90.
About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
