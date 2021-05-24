Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

YNGA traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,655 ($21.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.