YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% This Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.00903810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.03 or 0.09202598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082856 BTC.

YOUC is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

