YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,350 shares of company stock worth $6,957,811. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

