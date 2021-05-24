Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.25 million.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -845.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

