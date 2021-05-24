XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.
XPeng stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.