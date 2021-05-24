XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.94 million-$534.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.90 million.

XPeng stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,035,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.40.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

