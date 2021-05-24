Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 275,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX opened at $122.81 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.