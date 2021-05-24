Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

