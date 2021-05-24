Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $52.29 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.51 or 0.00174079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.06 or 0.00906308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.12 or 0.09146854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00082627 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

