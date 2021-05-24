World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,024.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,490 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

