Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist currently has $92.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $220,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

