Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.40

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.40 and last traded at $199.94, with a volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.50.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

