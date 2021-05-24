Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 91.53 and a current ratio of 91.62.

Whitefield Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

