Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 91.53 and a current ratio of 91.62.
Whitefield Company Profile
