WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.77 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $886.64 million and $27.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009530 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,818,990 coins and its circulating supply is 723,818,989 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

