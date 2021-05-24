White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 656,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.54 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,829. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

