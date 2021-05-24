White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 819.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 310,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 418,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.62. 55,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,833. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

