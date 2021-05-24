White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33,345.2% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 196,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 196,070 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.73. 25,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

