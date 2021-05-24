White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,497,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.