White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,575,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $80.57. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,925. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

