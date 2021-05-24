Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 378,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.