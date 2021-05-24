WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.04

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $962,645. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.