Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

