Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welltower by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.