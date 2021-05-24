Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

5/18/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/26/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $42.00.

3/30/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.20. 26,551,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,442,293. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

Get Plug Power Inc alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.