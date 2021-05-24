Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) recently:

5/24/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $165.00.

5/10/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/10/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,848,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,074. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $639,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

