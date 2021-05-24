Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 107.39. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $9,845,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $14,376,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

