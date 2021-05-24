Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 29,051 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 10.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558,769 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.03. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.