Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up about 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,801. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

