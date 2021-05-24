WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.59. 25,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $238.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

